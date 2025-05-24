What to know about Heritage Day on Sunday at Carillon Historical Park

Alan Bowman, Carillon Historical Park’s New Carillonneur

At 1 p.m., Alan Bowman, Carillon Historical Park’s talented new carillonneur, plays a special Memorial Day concert. For decades, Bowman, a Dayton native, was a Florida-based church musician.

Through the encouragement of Larry Weinstein, the park’s former longtime carillonneur, Bowman enrolled in a European carillon school and learned to play. Now, he’s dazzling audiences across the Miami Valley and beyond.

Carillon Park Concert Band

The Carillon Park Concert Band performs at 2 p.m. Conceived by famed musical director Clark Haines, this summer ensemble of talented high school musicians traces its roots to the NCR band, which formed in 1945. For years, the ensemble played at the Old River Park Bandshell alongside the park’s extensive recreational facilities, providing entertainment for NCR employees and their families. Today, of course, they play at Carillon Historical Park, and at Heritage Day, they’ll perform everything from marches to Broadway tunes to light classics.

Centerville Community Band

Closing out the day at 3 p.m., the Centerville Community Band—a volunteer ensemble comprised of professional, semi-professional, and amateur musicians—will deliver a patriotic performance: “Remember: A Tribute to Those Who Have Served Our Great Nation.” Formed in 1985, the CCB spreads joy to both its performers and audiences.

In addition to live music, Heritage Day features costumed interpreters, historical demonstrations, and access to the park’s many exhibits and buildings. Signaling the unofficial onset of summer in the Miami Valley, Heritage Days promises a Memorial Day Weekend to remember.

Where: Carillon Historical Park

When: Sunday, May 25, 2025, 12:00–5:00 p.m. Rain or shine.

Tickets: $14 per adult (18–59) | $12 per senior (60+) | $10 per child (3–17) | $10 for all active military, retirees, veterans, and reservists with valid ID.

Purchase: Call (937) 293-2841 | Visit Carillon Historical Park | Buy online

Note: The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performs a special Father’s Day concert on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Carillon Historical Park.