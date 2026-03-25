What to know if you are going to the UD vs. Illinois State game in Dayton

This will be the first NIT home game for the Flyers since 2010.

If you plan to attend the game tonight, here are some things to know before you go:

• Game time: UD vs. Illinois State, 7:00 p.m.

• Location: UD Arena: 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Dayton, OH, 45417

Tickets: Season-ticket holders had the opportunity to claim their seat location until Monday at 11:59 p.m. After that deadline, all unclaimed seats were released for the general public to purchase.

This is an all General Admission event. Lower-arena tickets are $36.50 per ticket, and upper arena tickets are $18.50 per ticket.

You can add your digital tickets to your mobile wallet prior to arrival to avoid entry delays. Connection to the internet can be slow when the arena is crowded.

If you have questions, contact the University of Dayton ticket office at 937-229-4433. Normal office hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Traffic: High congestion is expected on I-75 and local roads near Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

• Parking: Reserved parking for Lot A and Lot C can be purchased online for $12.50

Arena lot parking will be available to purchase for $5 per vehicle for non-season ticket holders.

Parking in the Carillon neighborhood, adjacent to the Arena, or at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel is prohibited.

• Prohibited items: Firearms, weapons of any kind, food and drink, strollers, signs larger than 8.5” x 11”, tripods, balloons, animals (with the exception of service animals), camera lenses longer than 8”, laser pointers, and noisemakers.

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