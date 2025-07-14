Breaking: What we know now: Dayton police continue to investigate after 8-year-old boy reported missing, body found

Hershall Creachbaum. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.

1 hour ago
Dayton police are continuing to investigate after the body of a juvenile believed to be missing 8-year-old Hershall Creachbaum was found Saturday.

Here’s what we know about the case as of this morning.

Reported missing

Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Dayton police posted on social media asking for the public’s help locating Creachbaum.

“Hershall went missing from the 400 block of Xenia Avenue around 3:30 a.m.,” police said. “He is a person with autism and is non-verbal.”

The boy used a wheelchair but could walk short distances. However, police said the wheelchair had been located.

8-year- old Hershall Creachbaum.

Body found

Less than 12 hours after seeking the public’s help, police shared an update saying the body of a juvenile believed to be Creachbaum had been found.

The identification is pending through the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

“This is a tragic outcome, and our thoughts are with those affected,” police said.

Person of interest in custody

Police confirmed Saturday evening a person of interest was in custody. Their identity was not released.

Miami Valley Jail booking records show Dayton police arrested a man on preliminary murder, felonious assault, child endangering tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and abuse of a corpse charges.

Formal charges have not been approved as of Monday morning.

