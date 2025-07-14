What we know now: Dayton police continue to investigate after 8-year-old boy reported missing, body found

Reported missing

Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Dayton police posted on social media asking for the public’s help locating Creachbaum.

“Hershall went missing from the 400 block of Xenia Avenue around 3:30 a.m.,” police said. “He is a person with autism and is non-verbal.”

The boy used a wheelchair but could walk short distances. However, police said the wheelchair had been located.

Body found

Less than 12 hours after seeking the public’s help, police shared an update saying the body of a juvenile believed to be Creachbaum had been found.

The identification is pending through the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

“This is a tragic outcome, and our thoughts are with those affected,” police said.

Person of interest in custody

Police confirmed Saturday evening a person of interest was in custody. Their identity was not released.

Miami Valley Jail booking records show Dayton police arrested a man on preliminary murder, felonious assault, child endangering tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and abuse of a corpse charges.

Formal charges have not been approved as of Monday morning.