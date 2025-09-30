What will Ohio’s minimum wage be in 2026?

The minimum wage for non-tipped workers will also increase from $5.35 an hour to $5.50 next year.

The change is due to the Ohio constitutional amendment passed in 2006 that increases the state’s minimum wage on Jan. 1 each year by the rate of inflation.

The minimum wage standard is tied to the Consumer Price Index for the 12-month period ending in August, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Also starting on Jan. 1, the Ohio minimum wage will apply to businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $405,000. It’s an increase from $394,000.

Ohio’s minimum wage for 14- and 15-year-old workers and for employees at businesses with annual gross receipts of $405,000 or less is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

It takes an act of the U.S. Congress and the president’s signature to increase the federal minimum wage.

“We encourage all employers to stay informed and compliant with the updated wage rates and posting requirements,” said Stephen Clegg, Wage & Hour Administration Bureau chief. “The Department of Commerce offers resources to support employers in meeting those obligations.”