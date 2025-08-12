When do local college students go back to school?

Local colleges and universities are set to begin the fall semester soon, bringing back thousands of students to the southwest Ohio region.
Southwest Ohio has eight universities and three community colleges, and they all are set to begin classes for the fall semester in August.
Most colleges and universities start classes on Aug. 25, but many will be holding move-in dates for freshmen earlier. Anyone who is planning to travel around the University of Dayton, Central State University, Wright State University, Miami University and Wittenberg University should expect students to begin showing up the week of Aug. 18. Cedarville University welcomes students back the week of Aug. 11.
Here are the first day of classes for local universities and colleges:
Montgomery County
Sinclair Community College: Aug. 25
University of Dayton: Aug. 25, move-in is Aug. 22
Greene County
Wright State University: Aug. 21, move-in is Aug. 18,
Cedarville University: Aug. 20, move-in begins Aug. 15
Wilberforce University: Aug. 4
Central State University: Aug. 25
Miami County
Edison State College: Aug. 25
Butler County
Miami University: Aug. 25, first-year move in is Aug. 22
Clark County
Clark State College: Aug. 18
Wittenberg University: Aug. 15
Hamilton County
University of Cincinnati: Aug. 25
