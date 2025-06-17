When do the Air Force Thunderbirds arrive in Dayton?

Explore Dayton Air Show pivots with inaugural Flight Fest

Flying the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon, the Thunderbirds have six pilots and more than 120 enlisted members supporting them.

Weather and conditions permitting, spectators on the east side of the airport should expect to see them arrive at or about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Be aware that rain, maintenance issues and conditions may alter the schedule. Cloud cover could affect visibility.

The Thunderbirds perform in 65 to 75 shows on more than 200 days per year, and they have long performed in Dayton, one of the air shows that will reliably draw the Navy’s Blue Angels one year and the Thunderbirds the next, year in and year out.

Spectators often congregate along McCauley and North Dixie Drive in Vandalia to watch the jets arrive. But residents across Dayton may be able to see and hear the single-engine jets.

This year’s air show is Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. both days. Look for performances generally to start around 11 a.m., weather and conditions permitting.

Visit daytonairshow.com for ticket information.