When is the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly?

- The event itself runs from May 22-26, though access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27.
- Daytonians won’t miss out, despite security measures. Planners have stressed the importance of making performances and exhibits accessible to Dayton audiences both before and after the event.
Have more questions? Our Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly FAQ has answers.
