Where to find the beautiful cherry blossoms in the Dayton area

In fact, the species of cherries in Washington, D.C., the Yoshino (P. xyedoensis) cherries, are also one of the most common species here.

Yoshino is one of the earliest blooming flowering cherry trees in our area. They most commonly have white flowers with weeping branches.

The Japanese flowering cherry (P. serrulata) is also very common in our region.

Cherry trees don’t just have white blooms, some have pink, white, yellow, or purple colored flowers.

Operation 1,000 Cherry Tree Project

On March 11, 2011, a major earthquake hit the northeast part of Japan, causing a tsunami that claimed 20,000 lives.

Local businessman Alex Hara created the Operation 1,000 Cherry Trees project in 2011 to symbolize the Japanese people’s gratitude for America’s response and to strengthen the ties of friendship between the two countries.

He wanted to give something back to the community he’s called home since 1979.

Each year, dozens if not hundreds of cherry trees are planted throughout the Dayton region. To date, there have been more than 1,400 trees panted and the project has been renamed The Operation 2,000 Cherry Tree Project.

Where to find cherry blossoms

— Carillon Park: 83 cherry trees planted.

— The National Museum of the US Air Force: 150 cherry trees planted. There are another 50 trees planted across Springfield Street.

— The Gateway Park area: Over 100 cherry trees were planted for an urban “cherry blossom trail” along the river that was designed to connect the art museum and historical park.

— Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and South Patterson Street: 100 trees planted.

— The Interstate 70/75 interchange: 70 cherry trees planted

— Near GE Aviation EPISCenter: Several trees are planted in the median of South Patterson Blvd. south of Stewart Street.

— The Masonic Temple: About 10 trees planted.

Landscaping

Given all of the beautiful colors and blooms that are available, cherries are nice landscape plants. However, when you purchase a cherry, realize that most of them are short-lived, some lasting around 15-20 years.

On the other hand, enjoying the cherry blossoms for 15 years doesn’t sound all that bad.