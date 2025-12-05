Whimsical Windows 2025: Vote here for your favorites

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest has begun! Downtown businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize! $500 will be awarded to the business with the most votes in the online poll. Voting is live now through noon on Friday, December 29.
Don’t forget to search for elves in some of these windows! Text a photo of each elf you find to 937-304-4041, and you could win $100 in Downtown Dollars. Each elf found counts as one entry into the contest.
The Whimsical Windows contest and Elf Hunt are part of the Dayton Holiday Festival! Check out a full calendar of free, family-friendly events happening throughout December.
Art & Soul – Maison
12 W. First St.
Blind Bob’s
430 E. Fifth St.
Clash Dayton
521 E. Fifth St.
CrossFit Dayton
150 S Patterson Blvd.
The Dayton Arcade
23 & 25 S. Main St.
The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce
8 N. Main St. Ste. 100
The Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Avenue
Golden Hour Piercing
411 E 5th St #100
Joui Wine
117 E. Third St.
League of Women Voters
127 N. Ludlow St.
Lisse Beauty Bar
21 W. First St.
Rabbit Hole Books
29 W. First St.
Reduce & Reuse Refillery
133 E. Fourth St.
Secret Beauty Hats & Boutique
131 N. Ludlow St. #129
Space Three
39 S. St. Clair St.
Val’s Bakery
25 S. St. Clair St.
Wild Whiskers
33 S. St. Clair St.
