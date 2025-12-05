Whimsical Windows 2025: Vote here for your favorites

Carillon Historical Park celebrated its 75th anniversary and the 30th annual Ringing in the Holidays on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. This year, the privately funded nonprofit’s seasonal fundraiser debuted as the official preview party for A Carillon Christmas, the park’s month-long celebration that runs until Dec. 30. Guests enjoyed live carolers, bell wagon concerts by carillonneur Alan Bowman, a silent auction, festive foods and specialty cocktails served throughout the museum’s exhibits, including a martini ice luge. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest has begun! Downtown businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize! $500 will be awarded to the business with the most votes in the online poll. Voting is live now through noon on Friday, December 29.

Don’t forget to search for elves in some of these windows! Text a photo of each elf you find to 937-304-4041, and you could win $100 in Downtown Dollars. Each elf found counts as one entry into the contest.

The Whimsical Windows contest and Elf Hunt are part of the Dayton Holiday Festival! Check out a full calendar of free, family-friendly events happening throughout December.

Art & Soul – Maison

12 W. First St.

Art & Soul–Maison, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St.

Blind Bob’s, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Clash Dayton

521 E. Fifth St.

Clash Dayton, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

CrossFit Dayton

150 S Patterson Blvd.

CrossFit Dayton, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

The Dayton Arcade

23 & 25 S. Main St.

The Dayton Arcade, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

8 N. Main St. Ste. 100

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

The Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Avenue

The Dublin Pub, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Golden Hour Piercing

411 E 5th St #100

Golden Hour Piercing, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Joui Wine

117 E. Third St.

Joui Wine, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

League of Women Voters

127 N. Ludlow St.

League of Women Voters, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Lisse Beauty Bar

21 W. First St.

Lisse Beauty Bar, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Rabbit Hole Books

29 W. First St.

Rabbit Hole Books, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Reduce & Reuse Refillery

133 E. Fourth St.

Reduce & Reuse Refillery, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Secret Beauty Hats & Boutique

131 N. Ludlow St. #129

Secret Beauty Hats & Boutique, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Space Three

39 S. St. Clair St.

Space Three, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Val’s Bakery

25 S. St. Clair St.

Val’s Bakery, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

Wild Whiskers

33 S. St. Clair St.

Wild Whiskers, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2025.

