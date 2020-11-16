Who is Sam Randazzo and what is the PUCO?

What is the PUCO?

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is a five-member board appointed by the governor that regulates utilities, including natural gas and electric companies, rail and trucking firms and landline telephone service.

What are Randazzo’s financial interests?

Randazzo owns a $581,000, 3,000-square-foot condo in Columbus and last month purchased a $600,000, 2,300-square-foot house in Marble Cliff, an exclusive suburb near downtown Columbus, according to Franklin County property records. He and his wife own two other properties as well.

He also owns two consulting businesses: Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio and IEU Administration Co. Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio did work for FirstEnergy Solutions, according to federal bankruptcy filings. FirstEnergy Solutions, now called Energy Harbor, is an Akron-based company that owns two nuclear power plants in Ohio. It is a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp.