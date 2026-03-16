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Why are the lights on Dayton buildings, landmarks blue and orange this week?

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Local News
By Sydney Dawes
0 minutes ago
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Downtown Dayton will be lit up with orange and blue lights nightly to greet the arrival of March Madness.

The light displays mark the start of the NCAA Men’s Division I First Four games at the University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday. Energy company AES Ohio worked with local organizations for the illumination.

Exterior lights were changed Sunday night — for Selection Sunday — on Dayton landmarks like the Dayton Art Institute, The Arcade, the fountains at Riverscape, the Dayton Dragons stadium, and a few local bridges, retail locations and hotels, according to AES Ohio.

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“AES Ohio is proud to serve its role as energy partner for the First Four games, while celebrating the enthusiasm of college basketball fans throughout the Dayton region and beyond,” said Tom Raga, AES Ohio President.

Dayton serves as the site for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball First Four, while Indianapolis will host the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four.

The blue and orange hues are a nod to the Dayton Big Hoopla, but also to the bright orange used for NCAA tournament basketballs and the NCAA’s blue logo, according to AES.

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Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.