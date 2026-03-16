Why are the lights on Dayton buildings, landmarks blue and orange this week?

Exterior lights were changed Sunday night — for Selection Sunday — on Dayton landmarks like the Dayton Art Institute, The Arcade, the fountains at Riverscape, the Dayton Dragons stadium, and a few local bridges, retail locations and hotels, according to AES Ohio.

Explore Wright State hosts Big Hoopla STEM Challenge ahead of NCAA First Four games in Dayton

“AES Ohio is proud to serve its role as energy partner for the First Four games, while celebrating the enthusiasm of college basketball fans throughout the Dayton region and beyond,” said Tom Raga, AES Ohio President.

Dayton serves as the site for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball First Four, while Indianapolis will host the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four.

The blue and orange hues are a nod to the Dayton Big Hoopla, but also to the bright orange used for NCAA tournament basketballs and the NCAA’s blue logo, according to AES.