Why people are excited about the new Dick’s House of Sport store at Fairfield Commons

Lines of people wrapped around Dick’s House of Sport last week as shoppers waited to get their first look at the newest anchor store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
Dick’s House of Sport, the “experiential retail” wing of Dick’s Sporting Goods, was opening their first Ohio store with a high-profile grand opening weekend.
Here are some of the reasons why people love the new sports retail location so much.
• Interactive experiences: Dick’s believes that customers want to “feel it, touch it, try it on” and experience the products. The over 100,000-square-foot facility includes a rock climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan simulators, and batting cages that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer.
• Outdoor area: The store also has a 17,000-square-foot outdoor turf field, where kids can try out cleats, shoes and equipment to determine if they fit well, or are suitable for their sport.
• Footwear Deck: The store has a massive dedicated area of shoes on display. Their vast selection includes a variety of major brands.
Credit: Tim Gruber
Credit: Tim Gruber
• Services: Customers can take advantage of expert services like custom golf club fittings, bike repairs or glove steaming and custom shaping.
• Wider selection: For those looking for athletic equipment for kids or adults, the store has more options than a traditional Dick’s Sporting Goods store.
• Celebrations: From birthday parties, private rentals or corporate meetings, Dick’s House of Sport has spaces to meet those needs.
• Special events: Community and special events are regularly scheduled on site. They offer sports clinics and camps, fitness classes, product demos workshops and seminars.
• Team gear: From the latest hats, jerseys and apparel, from the hometown team to International clubs, the store has something from all the major sports leagues.
