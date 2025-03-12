Why people are excited about the new Dick’s House of Sport store at Fairfield Commons

Breaking: Ohio bill would require a state-approved historical document in every classroom

Inside the new Dick's House of Sports at Fairfield Commons. The grand opening was Friday, March 7, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Inside the new Dick's House of Sports at Fairfield Commons. The grand opening was Friday, March 7, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Lines of people wrapped around Dick’s House of Sport last week as shoppers waited to get their first look at the newest anchor store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

Dick’s House of Sport, the “experiential retail” wing of Dick’s Sporting Goods, was opening their first Ohio store with a high-profile grand opening weekend.

Here are some of the reasons why people love the new sports retail location so much.

• Interactive experiences: Dick’s believes that customers want to “feel it, touch it, try it on” and experience the products. The over 100,000-square-foot facility includes a rock climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan simulators, and batting cages that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer.

Staff member Aspen Goodwin safety-checks the rock climbing routes inside the new Dick's House of Sport at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. The grand opening was Friday, March 7, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

• Outdoor area: The store also has a 17,000-square-foot outdoor turf field, where kids can try out cleats, shoes and equipment to determine if they fit well, or are suitable for their sport.

Shoppers waited outside in line for several hours Friday, March 7, 2025 for the grand opening of the new Dick's House of Sport at Fairfield Commons. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

• Footwear Deck: The store has a massive dedicated area of shoes on display. Their vast selection includes a variety of major brands.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR DICK'S HOUSE OF SPORT- MINNETONKA - The House of Cleats, which sits on a turf mat allowing athletes to get an accurate feel for cleats, is a central feature at the new DICK's House of Sport in Minnetonka, Minn., which celebrated its grand opening on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Tim Gruber/AP Images for DICK'S House of Sport - Minnetonka)

Credit: Tim Gruber

• Services: Customers can take advantage of expert services like custom golf club fittings, bike repairs or glove steaming and custom shaping.

The Forshee family smiles with goodies they received during the grand opening of Dick's House of Sport in Beavercreek, March 7, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

• Wider selection: For those looking for athletic equipment for kids or adults, the store has more options than a traditional Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Inside the new Dick's House of Sports at Fairfield Commons. The grand opening was Friday, March 7, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

• Celebrations: From birthday parties, private rentals or corporate meetings, Dick’s House of Sport has spaces to meet those needs.

Inside the new Dick's House of Sports at Fairfield Commons. The grand opening was Friday, March 7, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

• Special events: Community and special events are regularly scheduled on site. They offer sports clinics and camps, fitness classes, product demos workshops and seminars.

Inside the new Dick's House of Sport at Fairfield Commons. The grand opening was Friday, March 7, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

• Team gear: From the latest hats, jerseys and apparel, from the hometown team to International clubs, the store has something from all the major sports leagues.

Inside the new Dick's House of Sports at Fairfield Commons. The grand opening was Friday, March 7, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

