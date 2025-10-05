Breaking: 3 dead, 1 injured following Huber Heights crash

Why voting in 'off-year' elections is important

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Key local races and tax issues make it important to vote in off-year elections, says Jeff Rezabek, Montgomery County BOE director.
