Wilberforce, Central State set graduations for next two weekends

Wilberforce will celebrate the 2023 commencement on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 10 a.m. at Wilberforce’s Alumni Multiplex. During the 2023 commencement, Wilberforce will recognize the alumni who received their degrees 50 years ago in 1973. Wilberforce is a private university.

Former state Rep. Stephanie Howse-D, who served from 2015 to 2021 in House District 11, which includes parts of Cleveland and Garfield Heights, will give the keynote address. Howse is now a Cleveland City Council member.