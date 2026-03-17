Will you be voting on the Kettering schools 5.9-mill levy in May? We want to hear your thoughts

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Background on Kettering schools’ facilities plan

The Kettering City Schools Future-Ready Facilities plan is a 10-year plan divided into two segments to reduce the district’s footprint from 12 school buildings to seven to “right-size” the district for its enrollment needs.

The district previously announced it is eligible to get about 43% of the cost to build new school buildings from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, a state agency that provides funds to districts to build new buildings.

The first segment is expected to take five years to complete and will cost about $222 million, which is the amount the bond will generate.

The entire project was estimated to cost around $480 million, with a total local share of about $321 million, according to the district.

Generally, OFCC funds come with a percentage the community is expected to chip in through a bond levy. The Board of Education voted in November to place a 5.93-mill bond issue on the May 5 ballot.

The estimated cost of the bond, according to Kettering Schools, is roughly $208 per $100,000 in property valuation per year, with some relief offered for qualifying seniors or those with disabilities.