Will you be voting on the Kettering schools 5.9-mill levy in May? We want to hear your thoughts

Voters in the Kettering City School District will be considering a 5.93-mill bond issue on the May 5 ballot, which would go toward the district’s facilities plan.
Dayton Daily News reporter Sam Wildow wants to hear from residents and parents in the Kettering City School District on their thoughts on the levy ahead of the May 5 election.
Please fill out the Google form below if you’re interested in sharing your thoughts or email samantha.wildow@coxinc.com.
Background on Kettering schools’ facilities plan
The Kettering City Schools Future-Ready Facilities plan is a 10-year plan divided into two segments to reduce the district’s footprint from 12 school buildings to seven to “right-size” the district for its enrollment needs.
The district previously announced it is eligible to get about 43% of the cost to build new school buildings from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, a state agency that provides funds to districts to build new buildings.
The first segment is expected to take five years to complete and will cost about $222 million, which is the amount the bond will generate.
The entire project was estimated to cost around $480 million, with a total local share of about $321 million, according to the district.
Generally, OFCC funds come with a percentage the community is expected to chip in through a bond levy. The Board of Education voted in November to place a 5.93-mill bond issue on the May 5 ballot.
The estimated cost of the bond, according to Kettering Schools, is roughly $208 per $100,000 in property valuation per year, with some relief offered for qualifying seniors or those with disabilities.
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