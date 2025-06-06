Wingstop near Miami Valley South in Sugarcreek Twp. opens next week

Breaking: Chase ends in 6-vehicle crash on I-75 after truck drives wrong way on highway

More Dayton locations in the works.
1 hour ago
Wingstop is opening a new location next week in the Dayton region.

The restaurant, located at 6030 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza across from Miami Valley Hospital South, is opening Monday, June 9.

“We have had so much success at our two newer locations in Huber (Heights) and Kettering, we wanted to make sure everyone in area had the opportunity to get some of our wings,” said Carl Loftis, a multi-unit manager for Wingstop.

The Sugarcreek Twp. Wingstop will be the franchise’s 79th location across Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

The franchise acquired the Dayton Wingstop at 4149 N. Main St. and the Springfield Wingstop at 2135 E. Main St. at the end of June 2024.

Loftis said they are in the midst of construction for a new location in Kettering on Dorothy Lane near Hot Head Burritos. That restaurant is expected to open late summer with another being built in Beavercreek this year.

“We are also looking at expansion next year into Troy as well as more locations in Dayton,” Loftis said.

Wingstop offers classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches that are cooked to order. Customers can choose a variety of flavors such as Mango Habanero, Cajun, Original Hot, Hot Honey Rub, Hickory Smoked BBQ or Lemon Pepper. The menu also features fresh-cut, seasoned fries.

“We just want to thank the community for welcoming our restaurants and teams,” Loftis said.

The Sugarcreek Twp. location will be open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. For more information, visit wingstop.com.

