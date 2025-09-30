Winner of Project Clash marathon sewing competition in Dayton had ‘unexpected’ design

Credit: Ron Valle Credit: Ron Valle

Buchanan competed against 11 other local designers. Her model was Everest Universe.

Each designer was provided with five to six yards of fabric that coordinated and contrasted with each other. The fabric, donated from the Dayton Sewing Collaborative, was presented in vintage suitcases available at Clash Dayton, 521 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.

Credit: Ernie Mueller Credit: Ernie Mueller

Designers had 10 hours to create anything they wanted with the final results presented runway style. Patterns were allowed.

There was a table where designers could take one additional yardage of fabric, as well as another table with sewing notions such as zippers, buttons and thread.

Judges scored on:

Creativity/Originality

Use of Materials

Overall Look

Credit: Ernie Mueller Credit: Ernie Mueller

“As an organizer and participant, I loved challenging myself to see if I could create a garment in that amount of time. It amazed me to see everyone else do the same with so much creativity and joy,” said Amy Kollar Anderson. “Even though it was a physical and mental challenge for the day, everyone had so much fun!”

Kollar Anderson organized the competition with Mary Kathryn Burnside, the owner of Clash Dayton. Over the years, they have worked together on various fashion related projects.

Credit: Ron Valle Credit: Ron Valle

The idea for a “Project Runway” style competition came about when they were meeting with Wilson Rex to discuss an upcoming collaboration for the Clash Fashion Show.

The Clash Fashion Show is Nov. 1 at the State Theatre in Springfield.

This show will feature up to 10 look collections by Kollar Anderson, Decades By Clash, FIONA, Greta Grenadine, khaoskitty, Trashion Group and True Vintage by Clash.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at springfieldstatetheater.com.