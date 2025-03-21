Winning ‘lifetime prize’ Ohio lottery ticket sold at Kettering gas station

The winning numbers were 7, 14, 25, 35, 40 and Lucky Ball 14.

The winner will receive $25,000 a year for life after matching all five numbers but not the Lucky Ball, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Drawings are held daily at approximately 10:35 p.m., with sales ending at 9:30 p.m.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are about 1 in 1.8 million, according to the Ohio Lottery.