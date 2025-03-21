Winning ‘lifetime prize’ Ohio lottery ticket sold at Kettering gas station

Check your tickets.
A winning “Lucky for Life” auto-pick lottery ticket was sold for the Thursday drawing at the Speedway store at 2920 Shroyer Road in Kettering.
The winning numbers were 7, 14, 25, 35, 40 and Lucky Ball 14.
The winner will receive $25,000 a year for life after matching all five numbers but not the Lucky Ball, according to the Ohio Lottery.
Drawings are held daily at approximately 10:35 p.m., with sales ending at 9:30 p.m.
The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are about 1 in 1.8 million, according to the Ohio Lottery.
In Other News
1
Semi hauling steel coils temporarily closed I-70 West in Montgomery...
2
More than $500K in Dayton ARPA projects fell short: City works to...
3
Sunday is Macy’s final day in Beavercreek at Fairfield Commons mall
4
Local companies pull in millions in new Wright Patt contracts
5
Best of Dayton: The reigning champs who are trying to keep their crowns...
About the Author