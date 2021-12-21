Winter is here! Days will grow longer after Dec. 21 winter solstice

The winter solstice, which happens at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, marks the first day of winter.
Dec. 21 also is the shortest day and longest night of the year, when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted at its furthest point away from the sun.
However, the day also starts the transition to longer days.
Even though the daylight hours increase, there is a seasonal lag to temperatures. The lowest average temperatures are usually recorded in the middle of January.
The summer solstice is June 21, the longest day of the year.
