Winter storm’s wrath continues with arctic air, some still shoveling out

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, freezing cold is likely to stay into next week as an arctic airmass followed the snowstorm and settles into the region

The NWS predicted highs in the teens and lows near or slightly below zero degrees through the weekend.

In addition, any winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chill values into negative numbers. During such dangerous conditions, hypothermia and frostbite can happen quickly, so residents are advised to limit time spent outside and if they must do so to wear multiple layers of clothing including a winter hat, gloves and a face mask.

Clearing roads

Road crews worked around the clock to remove the more than a foot of snow that fell over the weekend. However, once the initial snowfall was removed, the challenge became keeping the roads clear during high winds and low temperatures.

Jurisdictions immediately after the storm asked for patience while snow crews worked to first clear high priority roadways like highways and the areas around hospitals before they could move on to residential streets.

Suspended services

The snow delayed some essential services, including trash collection and U.S. mail delivery.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling pushed back its waste collection schedule by a day, resuming services on Tuesday as conditions allowed.

Mail delivery also tentatively started up again Tuesday where it was safe to deliver.

School closures

Most Butler and Warren county schools were closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of the heavy snow that fell over the weekend, and won’t be melting for a while.

Three days after the last flakes fell with the snow system that struck Saturday and Sunday, leaders were still seeing sidewalks that weren’t clear enough for students who walk or ride bicycles to their school buildings. Some cited that as the reason for closures.

“The biggest factors are side streets and walkways, which are hard for our buses/students to travel,” wrote Hamilton Schools Superintendent Andrea Blevins in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Help us get our kids back by clearing sidewalks to give a safe spot to stand for bus riders and/or walkers.”

Calamity day use

Most area schools are not at risk of having to schedule extra days at the end of the year due to snow days or other days called off for emergencies.

Meggie Bierkan, communications administrator for Middletown City Schools, told Journal-News told the hour threshold can depend on the school.

For example, if one of Middletown’s seven elementary buildings, closed for a water main break or HVAC issue, the threshold would then be different for that building.

“At this point, we are closely monitoring the days we have used for weather-related closures and will continue to assess our hours of instructional time based on the state requirements,” Bierkan said. “We will share updates with the community if and when any changes to the calendar become necessary.”

Reporters Eileen McClory, Samantha Wildow, Bryn Dippold and Danny Susco contributed to this report.

FORECAST

Thursday: High is 19, low is 3 degrees

Friday: High is 20, low is 3 degrees

Saturday: High is 18, low is 3 degrees

Sunday: HIgh is 20 degrees, low is 7 degrees

Source: WCPO-9/Storm Shield