With blaze thought to be out, EPA staff leave Fuyao Glass America plant

Explore US EPA sets up website for air monitoring results near Fuyao Glass America plant

“Air EPA air monitoring results overnight and this morning have been posted to our website. These results show no harmful levels of particulate or volatile organic compounds,” he said.

Final air sample results will be posted to an EPA website on the Fuyao fire once they have been analyzed, Shark said.

EPA personnel were on site locally since late Monday afternoon as Moraine and area firefighters worked to control and finally extinguish a blaze that began on the roof of a Fuyao Glass America building off Kettering Boulevard Sunday evening.

The EPA had monitored for particulates and volatile organic compounds in the air as a result of the fire atop a newly built structure at Fuyao’s automotive glass plant.

“The stationary monitoring samples were collected this morning and taken to a lab for analysis,” Shark said Tuesday. “Currently, air monitoring results around the fire site show particulates and VOCs within acceptable levels.”

Moraine firefighters have said the roof “was the only part of the building that was on fire and posed no threats to the community at large.”

Moraine crews said in a statement they entered the Fuyao plant “multiple times to confirm that nothing inside the building was on fire.”

They said they also entered once “due to an anonymous tip saying someone was inside the building live streaming.”

A Fuyao spokeswoman said production would resume in a part of the company’s complex unaffected by the fire.