With local child abuse cases declining, neglect cases up 9%: ‘See something. Say something’

31 minutes ago
Montgomery County Children Services investigated 3,750 cases of child abuse and neglect last year, with reports of neglect up 9% compared to 2023 totals.

Reports of abuse were down 10% compared to the previous year, according to Montgomery County Children Services data.

Montgomery County officials are urging community members to be vigilant and report any concerning behavior.

For Dalen Myles, a phone call made by a caring adult changed his life.

Myles, an 18-year-old months away from attending the University of Dayton to study cybersecurity, shared his experiences during a child abuse and neglect prevention event in Dayton on Wednesday.

April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

Montgomery County Children Services investigations, 2020-2024

Investigations20242023202220212020
Physical abuse18041999226125172268
Sexual abuse367371322397423
Emotional abuse99115228334359
Neglect16681525180119142008
Medical neglect9772859294
Total investigations37503770419947014595

Source: Montgomery County Children Services

Myles said that as a child, his home wasn’t always a safe place. His father would constantly ridicule Myles. After one explosive event, Myles said he was afraid to even return home and didn’t know how to tell people about his experiences.

“I stopped smiling as much,” he said. “And I started clenching at the sound of his voice.”

Myles wrote about the mistreatment he was experiencing in a journal — he said it was a way for him to “leave his own footprints.” More than 100 pages he penned showed names he was called, and other actions he experienced.

When adults at Myles’ school began noticing a change in Myles, he showed them his journal.

“The thoughts I was scared to share with others were written in this notebook,” he said. “I had so much balled up that I didn’t know how to untangle.”

As of this week, Montgomery County Children Services has opened 822 neglect and abuse cases this year. The department receives an average of 500 to 1,000 calls or referrals monthly.

Dalen Myles, bottom left, and Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice, bottom right, wave during a National Child Abuse Prevention Month event on Wednesday at Haines Children's Center. Myles, a former foster youth, spoke about enduring abuse at home and how an observant adult helped him. Rice also spoke and urged people report suspected abuse. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

But Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said data only reflects instances of child abuse that are reported to agencies like Children Services.

“See something, say something, do something,” Heck said. “We’re not seeing all child abuse cases. A lot of cases simply aren’t being reported. There’s no downside to reporting child abuse. You’ve got to report it. It only takes one call to change a child’s life”

Warning signs can include suspicious injuries, frequent school absences, fear of parents or caregivers, extreme behavior changes or issues at school, nightmares, bedwetting and appearing to be constantly hungry or dirty, officials said on Wednesday.

Dalen Myles laughs while talking during a National Child Abuse Awareness Month event on Wednesday at Haines Children's Center. Myles, a former foster youth, spoke about the emotional toll of enduring abuse and how an observant adult helped him. BRYANT BILLING

Myles entered foster care after his principal made a call to Montgomery County Children Services. The 18-year-old said this call made all the difference.

“Don’t hesitate. You may not have as much time as you think to make a difference,” he said.

­Montgomery County’s 24-hour hotline to report concerns is 937-224-KIDS (937-224-5437).

Callers can remain anonymous, and calls are kept confidential.

“Dalen’s courage is a testament to what’s possible when adults listen, care and act,” said Craig Rickett, associate director of Montgomery County Children Services. “His story reminds us that every child deserves to be seen, heard and protected. And that a single phone call can be the lifeline that starts a new chapter.”

