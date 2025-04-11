With local child abuse cases declining, neglect cases up 9%: ‘See something. Say something’

Montgomery County officials are urging community members to be vigilant and report any concerning behavior.

For Dalen Myles, a phone call made by a caring adult changed his life.

Myles, an 18-year-old months away from attending the University of Dayton to study cybersecurity, shared his experiences during a child abuse and neglect prevention event in Dayton on Wednesday.

April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

Montgomery County Children Services investigations, 2020-2024 Investigations 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Physical abuse 1804 1999 2261 2517 2268 Sexual abuse 367 371 322 397 423 Emotional abuse 99 115 228 334 359 Neglect 1668 1525 1801 1914 2008 Medical neglect 97 72 85 92 94 Total investigations 3750 3770 4199 4701 4595 Source: Montgomery County Children Services



Myles said that as a child, his home wasn’t always a safe place. His father would constantly ridicule Myles. After one explosive event, Myles said he was afraid to even return home and didn’t know how to tell people about his experiences.

“I stopped smiling as much,” he said. “And I started clenching at the sound of his voice.”

Myles wrote about the mistreatment he was experiencing in a journal — he said it was a way for him to “leave his own footprints.” More than 100 pages he penned showed names he was called, and other actions he experienced.

When adults at Myles’ school began noticing a change in Myles, he showed them his journal.

“The thoughts I was scared to share with others were written in this notebook,” he said. “I had so much balled up that I didn’t know how to untangle.”

As of this week, Montgomery County Children Services has opened 822 neglect and abuse cases this year. The department receives an average of 500 to 1,000 calls or referrals monthly.

But Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said data only reflects instances of child abuse that are reported to agencies like Children Services.

“See something, say something, do something,” Heck said. “We’re not seeing all child abuse cases. A lot of cases simply aren’t being reported. There’s no downside to reporting child abuse. You’ve got to report it. It only takes one call to change a child’s life”

Warning signs can include suspicious injuries, frequent school absences, fear of parents or caregivers, extreme behavior changes or issues at school, nightmares, bedwetting and appearing to be constantly hungry or dirty, officials said on Wednesday.

Myles entered foster care after his principal made a call to Montgomery County Children Services. The 18-year-old said this call made all the difference.

“Don’t hesitate. You may not have as much time as you think to make a difference,” he said.

­Montgomery County’s 24-hour hotline to report concerns is 937-224-KIDS (937-224-5437).

Callers can remain anonymous, and calls are kept confidential.

“Dalen’s courage is a testament to what’s possible when adults listen, care and act,” said Craig Rickett, associate director of Montgomery County Children Services. “His story reminds us that every child deserves to be seen, heard and protected. And that a single phone call can be the lifeline that starts a new chapter.”