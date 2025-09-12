Wittman appointed interim city manager for Clayton

“I look forward to serving the city of Clayton in the interim city manager role and continuing the important work already underway,” Wittman said in a statement this week. “Former City Manager Amanda Zimmerlin provided strong leadership and dedicated over five years of service to Clayton, and I am committed to building on that foundation as we move forward.”

Wittman will step into the new role Sept. 17.

A permanent city manager replacement will not be selected until after the November election, according to city officials.

Zimmerlin confirmed her intent to resign late last month after she was offered a position as city manager of Battle Creek, Michigan.

Around the same time, Clayton Law Director Martina Dillon also announced plans to resign. Dillon’s last day is Monday, Sept. 15.

Dillon has been with the city for nearly 20 years, first as assistant law director, then law director.

Council voted earlier this month to hire Joyce Deitering as Dillon’s replacement.

Deitering has previously served as a Randolph Twp. trustee from 1987 until the merger of the township with the village of Clayton in 1998.

She served on the merger study commission, as well as the first city council for Clayton.

Deitering also served as the city’s second mayor from 2006 through 2017.