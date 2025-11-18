Woman accused in rape, assault at Miamisburg hotel indicted

• Indictment: A grand jury indicted Lydia Ruwe, 26, on two counts each of rape and felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping and one count each of strangulation, abduction and domestic violence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The domestic violence charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

What was she accused of?

• Hotel assault: On Nov. 9, Miamisburg police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 222 Byers Road for an assault.

Officers found a woman naked from the waist down in a pool of blood, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records. She was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.

The victim told investigators Ruwe sexually assaulted her and choked her, according to court documents.

“Lydia also touched her tongue against (the woman’s) eyes and used her thumb and pushed against (the woman’s) right eye,” an affidavit read. “(She) advised none of this was consensual.”

Ruwe allegedly shoved her fingers up the woman’s nose as well.

• Attempted escape: While Ruwe was in the shower, the woman exited the hotel room, but Ruwe pulled her back inside, according to court records.

The victim was able to get out of the room after another person came to the hotel to check on her.

When they tried to pull her out of the room, Ruwe reportedly tried to bring her back inside.

Police arrested Ruwe and took her to Kettering Health Miamisburg for a psychiatric evaluation. She was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

• Police interview: Detectives interview Ruwe the next day.

Ruwe said she became religious recently and believed she could use that power to physically remove things she thought were a problem from the victim, according to court records.

She reportedly admitted to the assault and claimed the acts were consensual.

What happens next:

• Arraignment: Ruwe’s arraignment is set for Thursday.

She is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $350,000 bond.