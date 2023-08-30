Woman accused of nearly $1.9 million in COVID relief fraud after claiming affiliation with Dayton-area pizza chain

A central Ohio woman is accused of stealing nearly $1.9 million in COVID relief funds after falsely claiming to be affiliated with Dayton-area restaurant chain Flying Pizza.

Lorie A. Schaefer, 62, of Westerville, is facing federal charges for fraudulently receiving funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.

She reportedly claimed to be associated with Flying Pizza restaurants in Dayton, Centerville and Fairborn and registered a fake business name with the state in March 2021.

When the company learned a loan for nearly $1.9 million had been filed in Flying Pizza’s name, employees said they could not justify the large loan, according to Parker’s office.

Schaefer allegedly said she had 98 employees and submitted altered bank records and fake documents for her PPP application.

She used the COVID relief funds for personal expenses, including $900,000 to purchase and renovate a condo in Westerville, $26,000 for liposuction and $10,000 for a newborn baby gift, Parker’s office claimed. Schaefer is also accused of using the money to buy vehicles in Ohio and property in Australia.

Schaefer allegedly assisted a co-defendant, 42-year-old Latisha C. Holloway, of Reynoldsburg, in stealing $980,000 in PPP loans.

Holloway claimed to own a business called Jaguar Logistics, LLC and have 76 employees, according to Parker’s office. She allegedly stated on loan documents to have a gross total income of $4.9 million and submitted her loan application within a month of Schaefer receiving PPP funds.

Holloway wired Schaefer $180,000 after receiving her loan, according to Parker’s office.

Schaefer is also accused of using another person’s Social Security number to receive another $20,800 in COVID relief funds for LS Associates.

“As Attorney General Merrick Garland recently made clear, while the COVID-19 public health emergency may have ended, our work to identify and hold accountable those who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over,” Parker said. “Working alongside our law enforcement partners, we will continue to prosecute the individuals who engaged in these illegal activities.”