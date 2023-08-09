Woman accused of shooting, seriously injuring uncle over disagreement in Dayton

A woman is facing charges after she reportedly shot her uncle over a disagreement about another family member in Dayton over the weekend.

Sha’mari Christa Reese, 22, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Sunday, Dayton police responded to a house in the 2400 block of West Riverview Avenue around 4 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition, according to court documents. When detectives interviewed him the following day, the man said his niece shot him over a disagreement about another juvenile family member, an affidavit read.

Reese then reportedly fled in a vehicle.

Investigators found spent shell casings and a Montgomery County court ankle monitor at the scene. A further investigation determined Reese was on electronic monitoring at the home at the time of the shooting according to court records. It is not clear why Reese was on electronic monitoring.