Woman accused of stabbing father in Harrison Twp. pleads guilty to lesser charge

A woman accused of stabbing her father with a large knife in Harrison Twp. last year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
What did she plead guilty to?
• Celena Moore, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
• Two counts of felonious assault were dismissed. Both counts were second-degree felonies.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
What was she accused of?
• On Sept. 28, 2024, Moore allegedly injured her father with a hunting knife.
• Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing at the Express Inn Hotel at 4101 Keats Drive around 9:20 p.m.
• “Celena Moore assaulted her father by cutting/stabbing him with a large hunting knife,” according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.
What happens next?
• Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 8.
