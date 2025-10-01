Woman accused of stabbing father in Harrison Twp. pleads guilty to lesser charge

• Celena Moore, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• Two counts of felonious assault were dismissed. Both counts were second-degree felonies.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

What was she accused of?

• On Sept. 28, 2024, Moore allegedly injured her father with a hunting knife.

• Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing at the Express Inn Hotel at 4101 Keats Drive around 9:20 p.m.

• “Celena Moore assaulted her father by cutting/stabbing him with a large hunting knife,” according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

What happens next?

• Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 8.