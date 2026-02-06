Woman accused of stealing $834K from Washington Twp. office pleads guilty

The charge was initially a second-degree felony.

Grant’s sentencing will be on March 18.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in July after a medical office reported concerns of employee theft.

As the business manager, Grant handled billing, payroll and other financial and administrative functions, according to the sheriff’s office.

The business had multiple unauthorized transactions. During the investigation, Grant admitted to using the business funds for personal expenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined she misappropriated more than $834,000 over several years.