Woman accused of stealing $834K from Washington Twp. office pleads guilty

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

1 hour ago
A woman who reportedly misappropriated more than $834,000 from a Washington Twp. medical office pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Jamie Grant pleaded guilty to aggravated theft, a third-degree felony, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

The charge was initially a second-degree felony.

Grant’s sentencing will be on March 18.

Jamie Grant. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in July after a medical office reported concerns of employee theft.

As the business manager, Grant handled billing, payroll and other financial and administrative functions, according to the sheriff’s office.

The business had multiple unauthorized transactions. During the investigation, Grant admitted to using the business funds for personal expenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined she misappropriated more than $834,000 over several years.

