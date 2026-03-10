Woman accused of trying to hit 5 people with vehicle in Dayton charged

A 30-year-old woman is accused of trying to hit multiple people with a vehicle and ramming a van while four girls were hiding behind it in Dayton.

Chaunice Alea Lamichea Benson was charged with five counts of felonious assault in Dayton Municipal Court.

Around 7:26 p.m. on Friday, Dayton police responded to the More for Less at 444 N. James H. McGee Blvd. for a reported assault.

A woman who works as a caregiver told officers she took four girls from a group home to get snacks at the store when she saw her ex-boyfriend with another woman, later identified as Benson, in the parking lot, according to court records.

The woman and Benson got out of their vehicles and began to fight, an affidavit stated. The girls also got out of the vehicle and reportedly tried to intervene.

The man tried to separate everyone and Benson eventually got into the driver seat of a GMC Acadia.

While the caregiver and girls were standing in the parking lot, Benson started to drive away before circling back and trying to hit the group, according to court documents.

The group ran and hid behind a Dodge Caravan.

When Benson circled around a second time, the caregiver was in the Dodge. Benson rammed the driver’s side of the van, which crashed into the girls hiding behind it, an affidavit stated.

Benson reportedly hit the rear driver’s side of the van when the woman tried to drive away.

Benson fled the scene and was later arrested at a Woodman Drive apartment, according to court records.

Benson had a court hearing Tuesday and was released on the electronic home detention program. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday.

