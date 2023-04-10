Woman arrested following chase, crash in Dayton

After the crash, the driver of the Kia fled the scene. A K9 was requested to track the driver and the 20-year-old Dayton woman was taken into custody.

The driver of the Nissan had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by an ambulance.

The suspect was medically cleared and arrested on an active warrant, according to OSHP.

The prosecutor’s office will review the case for the consideration of charges. OSHP is continuing to investigate the incident.