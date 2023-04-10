Woman arrested following chase, crash in Dayton

A 20-year-old woman was booked into jail after she reportedly failed to stop for a traffic stop and led a trooper on a chase in Dayton Monday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper for the Dayton Post attempted to stop a 2015 Kia Optima for speeding. The vehicle was going 67 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to OSHP.
The driver did not stop, resulting in a chase. The pursuit ended after the trooper lost sight of the Kia.
Shortly after, a crash was discovered at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Bertram Avenue involving the Kia and a 2021 Nissan Sentra.
The Kia was going south on Philadelphia Avenue and ran a stop sign before hitting the Nissan, according to patrol.
After the crash, the driver of the Kia fled the scene. A K9 was requested to track the driver and the 20-year-old Dayton woman was taken into custody.
The driver of the Nissan had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by an ambulance.
The suspect was medically cleared and arrested on an active warrant, according to OSHP.
The prosecutor’s office will review the case for the consideration of charges. OSHP is continuing to investigate the incident.
