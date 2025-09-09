Woman charged in domestic dispute shooting in Dayton

An affidavit by the court said Dallas shot the victim in the shoulder and struck her in the head with a gun, and the victim later went to a local hospital for treatment.

“A handgun was recovered from Dallas’s residence,” the affidavit stated.

Crews initially responded around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the 0 block of Ernst Avenue on a report of a person shot, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey at the Dayton Police Department.

Bailey said an argument between two sisters living at the same house took place before the shooting.

Dallas remains in custody, and her next court date is Sept. 16.

Her bond is set at $200,000.