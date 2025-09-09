Woman charged in domestic dispute shooting in Dayton

Breaking: Dayton police investigating comment possibly linked to woman’s 2022 disappearance

A 34-year-old woman is accused of shooting her sister in the shoulder and hitting her in the head with a firearm last Friday.

Tamara Dallas is facing charges of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and domestic violence, according to the Dayton Municipal Court records.

An affidavit by the court said Dallas shot the victim in the shoulder and struck her in the head with a gun, and the victim later went to a local hospital for treatment.

“A handgun was recovered from Dallas’s residence,” the affidavit stated.

Crews initially responded around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the 0 block of Ernst Avenue on a report of a person shot, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey at the Dayton Police Department.

Bailey said an argument between two sisters living at the same house took place before the shooting.

Dallas remains in custody, and her next court date is Sept. 16.

Her bond is set at $200,000.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.