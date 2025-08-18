Woman charged in Huber Heights police chase

Johnson is accused of fleeing from police while in a stolen pickup truck on Aug. 7.

That day, Fairborn police contacted Huber Heights police about a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen in Fairborn, according to Huber Heights police.

Fairborn officers found the truck for sale on Facebook Marketplace and worked with Huber Heights police to set up a sting operation at the Rave Cinema parking lot.

When the truck arrived at the movie theater, a Kia Stinger was with it.

Police said there was a person in the truck and two people in the Kia.

When the Kia’s passenger got out and went to approach the complainant, officers moved in to detain police, Huber Heights police said.

Johnson began to flee and reversed the truck, hitting an unmarked police vehicle and narrowly missing several officers, Huber Heights police said.

A signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued.

A Huber Heights officer deployed stop stick tire deflation devices, which deflated one of the truck’s tires.

The truck continued south on Waynetowne Boulevard toward Taylorsville Road.

A Huber Heights officer hit the truck in an attempt to stop it. Johnson momentarily lost control, allowing officers to catch up, according to police.

The chase continued onto Old Troy Pike before Johnson lost control of truck near Fishburg Road.

The truck went over the curb, through a parking lot and over parking blocks before coming to a stop in the intersection, according to Huber Heights police.

Johnson was then arrested.

The passenger in the Kia was taken into custody in the movie theater parking lot. The driver of the Kia fled.

It’s not clear if other charges have been filed in the case.