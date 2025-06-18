Woman critically injured in Harrison Twp. shooting

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in Harrison Twp. Wednesday morning.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2100 block of Lodell Ave. for a report of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a woman inside a house with a gunshot wound to her right outer thigh, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies provided life-saving care until medics arrived.
She was transported to the hospital for surgery and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.
