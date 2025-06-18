Woman critically injured in Harrison Twp. shooting

When they arrived, they found a woman inside a house with a gunshot wound to her right outer thigh, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies provided life-saving care until medics arrived.

She was transported to the hospital for surgery and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.