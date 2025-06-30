Woman dead, 2 seriously hurt after multi-vehicle head-on crash in Darke County

At about 8:10 a.m., emergency crews responded to the 1200 block of Ohio 49 in Monroe Twp. for a reported head-on crash involving three vehicles, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that early investigation found Verdell was driving a 2011 Hyundai Genesis southeast on Ohio 49 when she tried to pass a tractor-trailer driving in the same direction.

When she did so, she crashed head-on into a 2014 Ford F-150 heading the opposite direction, the sheriff’s office said.

The Hyundai came to rest in the southbound lane facing northwest. A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse then swerved to try to avoid the crash but still hit the back of the Hyundai.

Verdell and her passenger had to be mechanically extracted from their vehicle, and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Verdell was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Ford also sustained serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet were treated at the scene and released.

This crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Darke County deputies were joined on scene by the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team, Pitsburg Fire, Laura Fire, Arcanum Fire and Rescue, Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Rescue, West Milton - Union Township Squad, Brookville Rescue, Careflight and Miami Valley MICU.