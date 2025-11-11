Woman dead, 3 injured in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Greene County

A woman was killed and three people were injured in a Cedarville Twp. crash on Friday afternoon.
The Greene County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Maria Valles, 48, of Davenport, Fla., who died at the scene.
Crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 72 near mile post 12 around 4:53 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 2017 Honda Civic with Valles as a passenger was traveling northbound when it crossed left of center and hit a southbound 2023 Freightline, according to the patrol.
The Honda Civic then hit a 2023 Mazda CX-9 coming southbound, and both vehicles became disabled in the roadway.
The Freightliner became disabled a short distance later, the patrol said.
The Honda’s driver and an additional passenger were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Mazda CX-9 driver was transported to a hospital in Jamestown, but information regarding her injuries isn’t available.
No other injuries were reported.
