Woman dead, 3 injured in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Greene County

Crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 72 near mile post 12 around 4:53 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2017 Honda Civic with Valles as a passenger was traveling northbound when it crossed left of center and hit a southbound 2023 Freightline, according to the patrol.

The Honda Civic then hit a 2023 Mazda CX-9 coming southbound, and both vehicles became disabled in the roadway.

The Freightliner became disabled a short distance later, the patrol said.

The Honda’s driver and an additional passenger were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mazda CX-9 driver was transported to a hospital in Jamestown, but information regarding her injuries isn’t available.

No other injuries were reported.