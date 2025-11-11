Breaking: Snowfall records set for Dayton, Cincinnati Monday

Woman dead, 3 injured in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Greene County

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A woman was killed and three people were injured in a Cedarville Twp. crash on Friday afternoon.

The Greene County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Maria Valles, 48, of Davenport, Fla., who died at the scene.

Crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 72 near mile post 12 around 4:53 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2017 Honda Civic with Valles as a passenger was traveling northbound when it crossed left of center and hit a southbound 2023 Freightline, according to the patrol.

The Honda Civic then hit a 2023 Mazda CX-9 coming southbound, and both vehicles became disabled in the roadway.

The Freightliner became disabled a short distance later, the patrol said.

The Honda’s driver and an additional passenger were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mazda CX-9 driver was transported to a hospital in Jamestown, but information regarding her injuries isn’t available.

No other injuries were reported.

In Other News
1
Central State set to replace faulty fire alarm system in dorm, evaluate...
2
The last of the greatest: WWII veterans fade from view, but their...
3
The Black Friday deals are plentiful already: What local stores are...
4
Local companies, governments spend big on D.C. lobbyists: 5 key...
5
Snowfall records set for Dayton, Cincinnati Monday

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.