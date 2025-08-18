Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Warren County

Crews responded to reports of a crash around 12:30 p.m. on Dixie Highway south of Manchester Road, according to the patrol.

Sebastian was in a 2005 Buick LaCrosse traveling northeast on Dixie Highway and went left-of-center, striking a 2015 Kia Sedona coming southwest head-on.

The City of Middletown EMS transported Sebastian to Atrium Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Sedona driver and passenger were transported to Kettering Health Middletown for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Middletown Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Fire and EMS, the Joint Emergency Medical Services and Sandy’s Towing assisted on scene.