Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Warren County

An 88-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp. on Sunday afternoon.
The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified her as Juanita Sebastian of Franklin.
Crews responded to reports of a crash around 12:30 p.m. on Dixie Highway south of Manchester Road, according to the patrol.
Sebastian was in a 2005 Buick LaCrosse traveling northeast on Dixie Highway and went left-of-center, striking a 2015 Kia Sedona coming southwest head-on.
The City of Middletown EMS transported Sebastian to Atrium Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The Sedona driver and passenger were transported to Kettering Health Middletown for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Middletown Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Fire and EMS, the Joint Emergency Medical Services and Sandy’s Towing assisted on scene.
