Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Warren County

1 hour ago
An 88-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp. on Sunday afternoon.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified her as Juanita Sebastian of Franklin.

Crews responded to reports of a crash around 12:30 p.m. on Dixie Highway south of Manchester Road, according to the patrol.

Sebastian was in a 2005 Buick LaCrosse traveling northeast on Dixie Highway and went left-of-center, striking a 2015 Kia Sedona coming southwest head-on.

The City of Middletown EMS transported Sebastian to Atrium Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Sedona driver and passenger were transported to Kettering Health Middletown for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Middletown Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Fire and EMS, the Joint Emergency Medical Services and Sandy’s Towing assisted on scene.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.