Woman dead after car crashes into pole Saturday in Dayton

1 hour ago
A woman is dead following a weekend crash where a car hit a utility pole in Dayton.

The crash was reported around 4:44 a.m. Saturday on Shoop Mill Road near Riverton Road.

The woman was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala east when she lost control of the car and it went off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department. The woman was reportedly ejected from the car.

Dayton Fire Department medics transported the woman and a female passenger to Miami Valley Hospital. The passenger had minor injuries and the driver died, according to the crash report.

We are working to confirm the woman’s identity and that next of kin has been notified and will update this story as more information is available.

