Woman dies at area hospital after Indiana officer shoots her during struggle

Maggie A. Dickerson, 29, of Liberty, Indiana, was struck at least once when the Liberty police officer fired multiple rounds at her after Dickerson advanced toward him with a knife during the struggle, Indiana State Police said.

Dickerson was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Kettering, where she later died from her injuries, police said. Liberty, Indiana, is just east of the Indiana-Ohio border and is near Brookville Lake.