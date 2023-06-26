BreakingNews
Amazon Web Services to invest $7.8B in Ohio by 2029, state says
Woman dies at hospital after car crashes into Kettering home

35 minutes ago

A woman died after a car went off the road and crashed into a house in Kettering Wednesday morning.

Around 9:26 a.m., a woman was driving a 2017 Lincoln MKZ on Mohican Avenue when the car went off the left side of the road near the Crystal Springs Lane intersection and hit a house, according to a crash report filed by the Kettering Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene reported the woman was unconscious and not breathing and neighbors performed CPR, according to the report.

Medics from the Kettering Fire Department transported the woman to Kettering Health Main Campus where she was later pronounced dead.

Her identity will be released pending confirmation from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

We will update this story as more information is available.

