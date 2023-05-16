Woman found dead in Riverside house fire ID’d

A woman who died following a Riverside house fire Monday afternoon has been identified.
Margaret Hughes, 83, of Riverside, was pronounced dead in the 400 block of Towanda Circle, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined.
A man was also seriously injured in the fire Monday. Riverside fire crews pulled the man out of the house and into the back yard, Riverside Interim Fire Chief Brian Taylor said.
Medics then transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition.
The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the house a few minutes later and could see smoke coming from the house.
Hughes was found dead in the basement and the man was found on the first floor, Taylor said.
Crews from the surrounding area also responded to the fire. Taylor said hoarding conditions inside the house made it harder for firefighters.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Most rooms were repotedly filled with stuff and had paths through them.
Taylor added that stacking things is a fire danger for the residents as well as for fire crews, and makes it hard for firefighters to get inside.
The house had working smoke detectors.
The fire is under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal.