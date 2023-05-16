Woman found dead in Riverside house fire ID’d

Hughes was found dead in the basement and the man was found on the first floor, Taylor said.

Crews from the surrounding area also responded to the fire. Taylor said hoarding conditions inside the house made it harder for firefighters.

Most rooms were repotedly filled with stuff and had paths through them.

Taylor added that stacking things is a fire danger for the residents as well as for fire crews, and makes it hard for firefighters to get inside.

The house had working smoke detectors.

The fire is under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal.