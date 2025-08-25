Woman found guilty in fatal shooting, Trotwood arson fire

A jury found a woman guilty in the death of a man whose body was found following an arson fire at a Trotwood house two years ago.
What was she convicted of?
• Icesse Messiah, 30, was found guilty of four counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault and one count of burglary following a trial, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
• The jury found her not guilty of one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Who was involved?
• Messiah is the fourth person convicted in connection to the death of 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy.
• James Norman, Bryhana Murphy and Savon Davis previously pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
• Norman also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson.
• Norman and Murphy are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.
• Davis was sentenced to 18 to 22.5 years in prison.
What are they accused of?
• Hardy’s body was found on March 11, 2023, following a house fire in the 5300 block Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.
• He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
• His death began as a plot to steal things from his home, according to Trotwood police.
What happens next?
• Messiah is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.
About the Author