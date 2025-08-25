Woman found guilty in fatal shooting, Trotwood arson fire

• Icesse Messiah, 30, was found guilty of four counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault and one count of burglary following a trial, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• The jury found her not guilty of one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Who was involved?

• Messiah is the fourth person convicted in connection to the death of 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy.

• James Norman, Bryhana Murphy and Savon Davis previously pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Norman also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson.

• Norman and Murphy are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

• Davis was sentenced to 18 to 22.5 years in prison.

What are they accused of?

• Hardy’s body was found on March 11, 2023, following a house fire in the 5300 block Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.

• He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

• His death began as a plot to steal things from his home, according to Trotwood police.

What happens next?

• Messiah is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.