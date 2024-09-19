Woman gets help with mail delivery after mail service was stopped

The Ombudsman contacted the local United States Postal Service (USPS) to inquire about the woman’s mail service. The phone call was not answered, so the Ombudsman used email to ask about the service. Staff at the United States Postal Service investigated and responded that the construction to repair the building had made it unsafe for the carrier to deliver the mail directly to the property, but that the mail delivery would resume when the construction was completed.

The staff person from the USPS contacted the carrier in the next week to confirm that the mail was again being delivered to the woman’s address. The staff person also called the woman directly to let her know that mail delivery has been resumed. The woman was grateful for our intervention and for no longer having to travel to the post office to pick up her mail.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223-4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.