Woman indicted after reported trying to hit 5 people with vehicle in Dayton

On March 6, Dayton police were called to an assault reported at the More for Less at 444 N. James H. McGee Blvd. around 7:26 p.m.

A woman who is a caregiver at a group home told police she took four girls to get snacks at the More for Less and found her ex-boyfriend and another woman, later identified as Benson, in the parking lot, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The woman and Benson got out of their vehicles and reportedly started fighting.

The girls also got out of the van to intervene, and the man got out of the GMC Acadia to separate everyone, an affidavit stated.

Benson and the man eventually got back into the Acadia. She started to drive away and then circled back and tried to hit the caregiver and four girls, according to court documents.

“She does not hit them, and they run and hide behind the Dodge Caravan,” an affidavit stated.

When Benson circled around again, the caregiver was in the van.

Benson rammed the van, which crashed into the girls hiding behind it, according to court records.

She reportedly hit the van again when the woman tried to drive away and then left the scene.

Benson was arrested later at a Woodman Drive apartment, according to court records.

She will be arraigned on March 26.