Woman indicted by grand jury in domestic dispute shooting in Dayton

• Tamara Dallas has been indicted on two counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, according to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What led up to it? • An affidavit by the Dayton Municipal Court said Dallas shot the victim in the shoulder and struck her in the head with a gun, and the victim later went to a local hospital for treatment.

• “A handgun was recovered from Dallas’s residence,” the affidavit stated.

• Crews initially responded around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the 0 block of Ernst Avenue on a report of a person shot, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey at the Dayton Police Department.

• Bailey said an argument between two sisters living at the same house took place before the shooting.

What happens next?

• Dallas remains in custody, and her next court date is Thursday.