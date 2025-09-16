Breaking: Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Woman indicted by grand jury in domestic dispute shooting in Dayton

53 minutes ago
A 34-year-old woman accused of shooting her sister in the shoulder and hitting her in the head with a firearm earlier this month has been indicted by a grand injury.

What are the charges?

• Tamara Dallas has been indicted on two counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, according to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Tamara Dallas. Miami Valley Jails.

What led up to it?

• An affidavit by the Dayton Municipal Court said Dallas shot the victim in the shoulder and struck her in the head with a gun, and the victim later went to a local hospital for treatment.

• “A handgun was recovered from Dallas’s residence,” the affidavit stated.

• Crews initially responded around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the 0 block of Ernst Avenue on a report of a person shot, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey at the Dayton Police Department.

• Bailey said an argument between two sisters living at the same house took place before the shooting.

What happens next?

• Dallas remains in custody, and her next court date is Thursday.

