Woman indicted for allegedly promoting prostitution at spa near Dayton Mall

She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

According to a report obtained by this news outlet from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the multi-agency R.A.N.G.E. Task Force started investigating in January after local residents said there was “an abundance of suspicious activity” over the past two years and an unusual flow of male-only customers.

Police determined the spa lacked a legal massage license. Investigators observed several women being dropped off and picked up by a man previously linked to similar illegal activity at the same location in 2016.

Nighttime surveillance confirmed the same people returned to a house tied to earlier cases.

Police conducted five surveillance operations from Jan. 28 through Feb. 7, and observed 14 men either approaching or entering the business. Of those entering the business, all remained inside it for 30 or 60 minutes each.

At no time were any women seen entering the business except the ones associated with it.

On Feb. 12, a tipster told police he went to the business for a massage and, upon opening a door he thought was his massage room, observed what appeared to him as a “sexual act” being conducted.

When police conducted an undercover sting operation Feb. 19, Davis participated in an illicit act, according to the report.

They returned several days later with a search warrant, finding ledgers “depicting prices for certain services” at the business. Police also searched Davis’ home, finding a computer, several ledgers, USB drives and several other electronic device.

Davis told police how much the business charged for a massage and how much employees were paid. She said she earned her massage license via the state of Florida and only focused on “relaxation” massage.

“Anytime the mention of illicit massage acts was mentioned, Ava highly denied anything of the nature ever to occur, later stating that some patrons would ask, but she would deny it,” the report said.