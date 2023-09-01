Woman indicted in attack on homeless woman in Dayton

An arrest warrant was issued for a Dayton woman indicted Friday accused of attacking a homeless woman.

Brianna Ramsey is scheduled to appear Sept. 14 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted her for two counts of felonious assault.

A homeless woman was sheltering under a tarp on July 6 in the area of Garland Avenue and East Second Street in Dayton when she was attacked by Ramsey with some type of metal pipe, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

The woman went to a nearby residence to get help and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a broken arm, he said.

The case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department.