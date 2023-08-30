Woman indicted in Butler Twp. crash that killed Englewood man, woman

A woman is facing charges in a deadly crash in Butler Twp. earlier this year that killed a man and woman from Englewood.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Angelina Tanesha Hill, 45, of Englewood, on two count each of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide. The vehicular homicide charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

The charges stem from a Jan. 11 crash that occurred around 5:41 p.m. at the Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road intersection.

Hill was driving a 2013 Ford Edge south on Frederick Pike when she failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2013 Kia Rio, according to a crash report filed by the Butler Twp. Police Department.

The Kia came to a stop in a field.

The driver of the Kia, 73-year-old John William Parrish, and the passenger, 71-year-old Janet Ann Mowen, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the pair was unconscious and trapped.

Medics from the Clayton Fire Department transported Hill to Miami Valley Hospital North with minor injuries.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 14.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.