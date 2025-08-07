Breaking: Woman indicted in man’s death, Trotwood house fire pleads guilty

A man's body was found inside a Gardendale Avenue house, where Trotwood firefighters rescued four dogs on March 11, 2023. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Trotwood Firefighters IAFF Local 4024/Facebook

Credit: Trotwood Firefighters IAFF Local 4024/Facebook

A man's body was found inside a Gardendale Avenue house, where Trotwood firefighters rescued four dogs on March 11, 2023. CONTRIBUTED
23 minutes ago
A woman pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a man who was found shot to death following a house fire in Trotwood more than two years ago.

Bryhana Murphy, 27, pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The charges were filed with a bill of information in July. Murphy was initially indicted on four counts of murder and two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

Bryhana Renee Murphy. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

The indictment was dismissed when Murphy pleaded guilty to the bill of information, according to court records.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27.

On March 11, 2023, 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy was found dead following a house fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.

He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Trotwood police claimed Hardy’s death started as a scheme to steal things from his home.

Four people have been charged in Hardy’s death — Murphy, Icesse Messiah, James Norman and Savon Anthony Davis.

Davis and Norman also previously pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, according to court records.

Davis was sentenced to 18 to 22.5 years in prison in March and Norman is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27.

Messiah’s trial for four counts of murder, two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary and one count each of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle is scheduled to start on Aug. 18, according to court documents.

