Woman indicted in sexual battery case worked at youth residential treatment center

A former staff member of a youth residential treatment center in Dayton indicted Monday is accused of having sexual conduct with a boy at the facility.

Jade Aryel Lowe, 26, of Huber Heights, is scheduled to be arraigned July 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Dayton police were called March 30 to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where a social worker said a 14-year-old boy engaged in sexual conduct with a staff member — identified as Lowe — at Northcutt Residential Treatment Center, a facility for boys who experienced abuse and neglect. The incidents reportedly happened six months prior, according to an affidavit filed Friday in Dayton Municipal Court.

During an interview at Michael’s House, an advocacy center for child victims of abuse and neglect in Greene County, the teen disclosed sex acts with Lowe, the affidavit stated.

Lowe told police there was sexual conduct with the teen that happened multiple times, according to court documents.

She is no longer in the Montgomery County Jail after posting $25,000 bail.