Woman injured after hitting 2 sheriff’s deputies’ cruisers in Harrison Twp.

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after hitting two parked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s cruisers in Harrison Township early Tuesday morning.
Just after midnight, deputies were parked on the side of the road at West Hillcrest and Alpena avenues while responding to a reported domestic dispute, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Jeep Compass going east on West Hillcrest Avenue hit one cruiser on the rear driver’s side and continued on, hitting a second cruiser in the back before stopping.
The woman was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly known as Grandview Medical Center.
The deputies were outside their cruisers at the time of the crash and not injured.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash and is continuing to investigate.